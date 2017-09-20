Herb Scannell Named CEO of Latino Media Company mitú

Former Nickelodeon and BBC Worldwide North America president Herb Scannell has been named CEO of latino digital media company mitú.



Scannell will oversee the operations of the service, which is currently generating 650 million monthly views reaching 100 million monthly unique viewers. mitú is also the only Latino-targeted channel on Snapchat Discover, according to company officials.



Other projects developed by mitú include the Netflix comedy specialThey Can’t Deport Us All With Chingo Bling,Cholos Try on Comcast Watchable andWhat’s Good in Your Hood andMom’s Movie Review for Facebook Watch.



For more, go to multichannel.com.