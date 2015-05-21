Herb Scannell to Step Down as BBC Worldwide North America President

Herb Scannell will step down as president of BBC Worldwide North America this summer, the company said on Thursday.

Scannell, who has been with the company since 2010, will be succeeded by Ann Sarnoff (currently COO) beginning Aug. 1. Scannell will remain with the company throughout the summer to help with the transition.

“After five years, and with a strong leadership team in place, it feels like the right time for me to return to the entrepreneurial path I was on in digital media before I joined BBC Worldwide,” said Scannell. “The company has a bright future, in no small measure because of the extraordinary talent and leadership of Ann Sarnoff. I have worked side-by-side with Ann for over 10 years – both here and at Viacom – and it’s been one of the most fruitful partnerships of my career."

While at the helm of BBC Worldwide North America, Scannell has presided over a 50% increase in overall revenues and was instrumental in the growth of BBCAmerica, including last year's joint venture between BBC Worldwide and AMC Networks, which resulted in AMC taking a 49.9% stake in BBCA and co-investing in future BBC productions.

Prior to joining the BBC, Scannell spent much of his career at Viacom, most notably as vice chairman of MTV Networks and president of Nickelodeon Networks.

“I am thrilled to be stepping into this role and leading the efforts that build upon the growth trajectory that we’ve achieved under Herb’s leadership,” said Sarnoff. “We will continue to leverage the power of the BBC brand and the rich assets we have to grow across platforms."