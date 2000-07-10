Henson pair succeed Perth

Less than a week after Rod Perth resigned, The Jim Henson Co. named two executives to head its TV division. Angus Fletcher and Juliet Blake have been named executive VPs and co-heads of The Jim Henson Television Group Worldwide.

Fletcher, who will continue to be based in London, has been senior VP of international production and distribution at the studio.

Blake has been senior VP of creative affairs at Henson's Los Angeles headquarters.

Perth abruptly resigned last week after serving 15 months as president of Henson's TV division.