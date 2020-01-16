Henson Gives Moorefield Expanded Distribution Role

The Jim Henson Co. said its has expanded the responsibilities of Anna Moorefield, VP, global distribution, at the company.

Moorefield will head up all content distribution strategies for Henson across all platforms. That includes overseeing sales of all forms of media across TV, cable, home video and theatrical in all global territories.

She is assuming duties previously handled by senior VP, global distribution Claudia Scott-Hansen, who is staying on short-term as a consultant at the company.

Moorefield will report to Chris Lytton, COO and executive VP of strategy and business affairs and is based in Hollywood, where Henson is headquartered.

“Anna joined us with a strong background in digital distribution, and her efforts have made a tremendous impact on our overall digital strategy, including the roll-out of new brands as well as re-introducing our revered catalog of classics to existing fans and new audiences,” said Lytton. “Anna is deeply passionate about our content, and her dedication and enthusiasm make her especially well-suited to take the reins of our global distribution business.”

Before joining Henson in 2016, she worked at Lionsgate.