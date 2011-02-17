Henry Retiring From WTAE

WTAE Pittsburgh President/General Manager Rick Henry is retiring in early March.

The Pittsburgh Gazette previously reported Henry's plans, and a Hearst TV spokesperson has confirmed them.

No replacement has been named by Hearst TV at this time.

WTAE is an ABC affiliate in DMA No. 24. CBS-owned KDKA is the market leader, and Cox's WPXI is a strong competitor too.

Henry was v.p. of sales at WTAE, reports the Pittsburgh Gazette, before moving on to be general manager at WISN Milwaukee.

He returned to take over the WTAE presidency in 2002.