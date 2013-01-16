Henrich Named WFTX Fort Myers GM

Charles Henrich Jr. has been named vice president and

general manager at WFTX Fort Myers, a Fox affiliate owned by Journal Broadcast

Group.





Henrich had been VP of operations for Newport Television,

where he was responsible for stations in Jacksonville, Memphis, Mobile,

Rochester, Syracuse and Tulsa. Prior to that, he was vice president and general

manager for Bluestone/Bonten Media Groups, responsible for operations at three

stations in Montana.





"Charlie brings a deep background of experience in

station operations and revenue generation," said Chris Protzman, senior VP

of Journal Broadcast Group. "As a past Journal Broadcast Group employee,

his unique understanding of the high value we place on serving our viewers

along with his energy and passion make it especially exciting to have him back

in the Journal family and leading the Fox 4 group."





From 2003 to 2005, Henrich was general sales manager for

Journal's KTNV Las Vegas.





"I am honored to have the opportunity to return to

Journal Broadcast Group," he said. "I look forward to becoming a part

of the Fox 4 team and the chance to work with a great group of professionals

who serve the viewers and advertisers in the Fort Myers-Naples

communities."