Henninger: From missiles to mail
Henninger Media Services is selling a new historical documentary at the
National Association of Television Programming Executives' show.
The hour-long DEFCON-2, hosted by novelist Tom Clancy, commemorates
the 40th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis.
The October 1962 standoff tested the resolve of President John F. Kennedy,
brought the United States and the Soviet Union to the brink of nuclear war and
brought the U.S. military to DEFCON-2, the highest state of readiness short of
that war.
Domestic and international rights are available.
Henninger is also selling the international rights to The Feds: U.S.
Postal Inspectors, a two-part PBS documentary series co-produced with
Discovery Channel, which has domestic rights.
