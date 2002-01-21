Henninger: From missiles to mail

Henninger Media Services is selling a new historical documentary at the

National Association of Television Programming Executives' show.

The hour-long DEFCON-2, hosted by novelist Tom Clancy, commemorates

the 40th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The October 1962 standoff tested the resolve of President John F. Kennedy,

brought the United States and the Soviet Union to the brink of nuclear war and

brought the U.S. military to DEFCON-2, the highest state of readiness short of

that war.

Domestic and international rights are available.

Henninger is also selling the international rights to The Feds: U.S.

Postal Inspectors, a two-part PBS documentary series co-produced with

Discovery Channel, which has domestic rights.