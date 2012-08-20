Henning Named KOZL-KOLR Springfield GM

Leo Henning has been named vice president and general

manager of Nexstar Broadcasting's KOZL Springfield (Mo.), and will oversee

Mission Broadcasting's KOLR as well. The appointment went into effect Aug. 16

and Henning reports to Brian Jones, co-COO of Nexstar.





Henning had been senior VP of Barrington Broadcasting Group,

with oversight of several markets from 2006-2011.





Formerly KSFX, KOZL went independent after a split with the

Fox network in 2011. Mark Gordon had been general manager.





"Leo has an impressive industry background with

extensive executive experience in corporate and station management, news

production and programming, and strategic planning across multiple operating

units and media platforms," said Jones. "He has a proven long-term

record of achieving outstanding operating and financial results by implementing

innovative programming strategies and leading teams that delivered compelling

and effective marketing solutions for local and national advertisers."





Prior to Barrington, Henning spent 33 years at the Quincy

Newspapers Inc. Broadcast Group.





"I have deep ties to the local Ozarks community and

throughout the Midwest, where my family and many close business and personal

friends reside and where I began my broadcasting career," he said. "I

am thrilled to be working with the exceptional team of broadcasters at KOZL,

and will leverage the management experience and relationships built over my

career to generate results."



