Henning Named KOZL-KOLR Springfield GM
Leo Henning has been named vice president and general
manager of Nexstar Broadcasting's KOZL Springfield (Mo.), and will oversee
Mission Broadcasting's KOLR as well. The appointment went into effect Aug. 16
and Henning reports to Brian Jones, co-COO of Nexstar.
Henning had been senior VP of Barrington Broadcasting Group,
with oversight of several markets from 2006-2011.
Formerly KSFX, KOZL went independent after a split with the
Fox network in 2011. Mark Gordon had been general manager.
"Leo has an impressive industry background with
extensive executive experience in corporate and station management, news
production and programming, and strategic planning across multiple operating
units and media platforms," said Jones. "He has a proven long-term
record of achieving outstanding operating and financial results by implementing
innovative programming strategies and leading teams that delivered compelling
and effective marketing solutions for local and national advertisers."
Prior to Barrington, Henning spent 33 years at the Quincy
Newspapers Inc. Broadcast Group.
"I have deep ties to the local Ozarks community and
throughout the Midwest, where my family and many close business and personal
friends reside and where I began my broadcasting career," he said. "I
am thrilled to be working with the exceptional team of broadcasters at KOZL,
and will leverage the management experience and relationships built over my
career to generate results."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.