Hemisphere Media Launches WAPA Media In Puerto Rico

Spanish-language media company Hemisphere Media said that it formed WAPA Media, a multiplatform media company in Puerto Rico.

WAPA Media’s television assets including WAPA San Juan, the top broadcaster in Puerto Rico; sports network WAPA Deportes; and WAPA America, which services Puerto Ricans living in the in the 50 U.S. states.

The group also includes two radio stations acquired from TelevisaUnivision — WKAQ (AM) San Juan and WKAQ-FM San Juan, known on-air as KQ105 FM -- as well as WAPA Digital.

“WAPA Media is a major milestone for Hemisphere Media Group, and we are thrilled to bring this innovative, multiplatform media company to Puerto Rico,”Alan Sokol, CEO of Hemisphere Media Group, said.

“With the addition of Puerto Rico’s two leading radio stations, we are furthering our commitment to delivering the highest-quality content to audiences across every relevant media channel. With WAPA Media, we are redefining the media landscape in Puerto Rico and cementing our position as the go-to destination for Puerto Rican consumers and advertisers alike,” Sokol said.

Jorge Hidalgo was named president of WAPA Media. Hidalgo was general manager of WAPA.

“For advertisers and marketers, WAPA Media presents a powerful platform to reach the diverse and engaged Puerto Rican audience,” Hidalgo said. “By offering tailored advertising solutions across multiple platforms, including traditional radio and television, digital media, podcasts, and social media channels, WAPA Media will provide an unparalleled opportunity for brands to connect with consumers and drive business growth.”