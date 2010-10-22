Helt Named KXTV GM

Anita Helt has been named president and general manager at KXTV Sacramento, a Gannett station. Helt has been at Gannett's KPNX Phoenix for 15 years, most recently as vice president of marketing and programming.

Russell Postell resigned from KXTV's top spot in August.

"Anita has an enormous amount of knowledge and experience in local broadcasting," said Gannett Broadcasting President Dave Lougee. "Her outstanding work ethic and passion for serving our communities has brought Gannett Broadcasting much success. She will be an outstanding leader for KXTV."

KXTV is an ABC affiliate in DMA No. 20.