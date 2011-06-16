Helt Named KNXV Phoenix GM

Anita Helt has been named vice president and general manager at KNXV Phoenix, a Scripps owned ABC outlet. She starts June 20 and replaces Janice Todd, who retired.

Helt, 49, had been named president and general manager of KXTV Sacramento in October 2010. Prior to that, she spent 15 years at KPNX Phoenix, starting as special projects manager and ultimately becoming vice president of marketing and programming.

"Anita Helt is a long-time champion of the institutions of Phoenix, where she spent 15 years working in local television and forging strong relationships communitywide through her involvement in civic and professional organizations," said Brian Lawlor, senior vice president of the Scripps television division. "With her keen market insights and industry leadership, Anita will develop local news and programming that will continue to engage a growing numbers of viewers and advertisers alike."

KNXV trails the competition by a considerable margin in DMA No. 12.

Helt and her husband, Kip, live in Phoenix.