helms tells FTC: open up aol-tW deal

Sen. Jesse Helms (R-N.C.) weighed in to the FTC on the proposed AOL-Time Warner merger at the request of at least one constituent: Bruce Gordon, general manager of Durham, N.C.'s WTVD-TV. Helms suggested in a letter to FTC Chairman Robert Pitofsky that the commission "carefully scrutinize" the deal.

That happened after Gordon asked Helms to urge both the FTC and FCC to condition their approval of the deal on a "legally meaningful-in other words, binding-principle of non-discriminatory open access." WTVD is owned by Walt Disney Co., whose man in Washington, Preston Padden, is an out-front opponent of the AOL-Time Warner deal.