Hell's Kitchen Is Ratings Heaven for Fox

The two-hour second-season premiere of Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen, an unscripted culinary boot camp show featuring militant chef Gordon Ramsey, put the network on top Monday night, giving it a 3.2 rating/9 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Affiliate overnight numbers.

The other Monday-night premiere news isn’t as good. ABC’s How To Get the Guy, a new dating reality show, was handily beaten in its 10-11 time slot by a rerun of CBS’ CSI: Miami (1.7/4 for Guy, 3.9/10 for CSI) and only just squeaked by the third hour of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on NBC (1.8/5). ABC was third for the night with a 2.2/6, and CBS was second with a 2.9/8 (it ran reruns all night).

Hockey put NBC in fourth place with a 1.5/4.

UPN was fifth with an 0.9/3 for comedy reruns, and The WB brought up the rear with an 0.6/2 for 7thHeaven repeats.