Hell sends FX ratings Heavenward
FX's high-profile movie A Glimpse of Hell was rather heavenly for the cable network, scoring the best numbers ever for an FX original. Starring James Caan, the military movie pulled a 3.3 household rating and drew 2.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. That was enough to make A Glimpse of Hell the most-watched program in FX's seven-year history.
