Helinet Names CEO
Aerial video company Helinet Aviation Services has named David Calvert-Jones CEO.
He joined the company as senior VP, corporate strategy, in 2004, and has been acting CEO for the past several months, replacing company founder Alan Purwin, who retains a business development post with the company.
Helinet footage was used by the networks extensively during coverage of Hurricane Katrina.
