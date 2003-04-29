Heeeeere's Johnny's house
The owner of former Tonight Show host Johnny Carson's boyhood home in
Norfolk, Neb., has put the house up for sale on eBay Inc., starting price $150,000.
For those without that kind of change to plunk down on what is "sure to
become one of the most beloved landmarks in America," according to the seller,
also up for bid are nine lots of plaster from the renovated stairwell, "which
Johnny passed through many thousands of times."
Starting price on those: a mere $9.99.
Each chunk of plaster comes with a certificate of authenticity and a
"documented" 12-digit code.
There will also be pieces left over from a foyer renovation going on the
block, as well as a future charity eBay auction of more Carson remodeling
"memorabilia."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.