Heeeeere's Johnny's house

The owner of former Tonight Show host Johnny Carson's boyhood home in

Norfolk, Neb., has put the house up for sale on eBay Inc., starting price $150,000.

For those without that kind of change to plunk down on what is "sure to

become one of the most beloved landmarks in America," according to the seller,

also up for bid are nine lots of plaster from the renovated stairwell, "which

Johnny passed through many thousands of times."

Starting price on those: a mere $9.99.

Each chunk of plaster comes with a certificate of authenticity and a

"documented" 12-digit code.

There will also be pieces left over from a foyer renovation going on the

block, as well as a future charity eBay auction of more Carson remodeling

"memorabilia."