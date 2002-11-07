Heavy ending for E!'s Anna
E! Entertainment Television retired the first season of The Anna Nicole
Show to strong ratings last Sunday.
Anna Nicole grabbed a 2.4 rating for its Nov. 3 finale. The show averaged
above a 2.0 rating through its 13-episode run.
The series will return to E! for season two in early 2003.
