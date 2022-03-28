'Heartland' Season 14 Coming to BYUtv

Season 14 of family drama Heartland begins on the BYUtv app Friday, April 1, followed by the season premiere on BYUtv April 5. The show airs on CBC in Canada.

The whole season will be available to stream on the BYUtv app.

BYUtv is a family entertainment network available over cable and satellite, and online. Streaming is free.

Streaming service Up Faith & Family began season 15 of Heartland March 17. Angela Cannon, VP and channel manager, Up Faith & Family, called the show a “fan favorite.” Season 15 aired on CBC late last year.

Murray Shostak created Heartland, which is the longest-running one-hour drama in Canadian TV history. It is based on the series of books by Lauren Brooke.

In the show, sisters, played by Amber Marshall and Michelle Morgan, keep the family’s horse ranch in the Canadian Rockies up and running. The Heartland ranch treats troubled or neglected horses, and finds new homes for them.

Shaun Johnston and Alisha Newton are also in the cast.

The executive producers are Michael Weinberg, Tom Cox, Jordy Randall and Heather Conkie, who is showrunner. ■