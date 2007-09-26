Heart-Argyle, Cox Sign Retransmission-Consent Deal

Television-station operator Hearst-Argyle Television and cable company Cox Communications signed a multiyear retransmission-consent agreement for six markets.

The agreement provides carriage over Cox systems for Hearst high-definition digital signals and digital-multicast programming, as well as continued carriage of the stations' analog signals.

The television stations covered in the six markets are: WESH-TV and WKCF-TV in Orlando, Fla.; KMBC-TV in Kansas City, Mo.; KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City; WDSU-TV in New Orleans; KETV in Omaha, Neb.; and KHBS-TV/KHOG-TV in Fort Smith/Fayetteville, Ark.

In June, Cox -- the nation’s third-largest cable operator, with 5.45 million subscribers -- reached a four-year deal on retransmission consent with Sinclair Broadcast Group covering nine stations.

Hearst, the owner of 26 television stations, does not release terms of its agreements. However, the company provided guidance for 2007 revenues from retransmission-consent deals of $18 million-$20 million.