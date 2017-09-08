Hearst's 'Matter of Fact' Reupped for New Season

Matter of Fact With Soledad O’Brien, Hearst Television’s weekend political show, has been reupped for the 2017-18 season, during which it will expand into three new markets.



In its second season hosted by O’Brien, Matter of Fact will roll out in Houston, Nashville, and Raleigh-Durham, N.C., bringing its reach to 85% of the country, according to Hearst. The show’s weekly audience has grown to roughly 1 million viewers – the largest audience among first-run weekend programs premiering in the past two years, Hearst said.



This weekend’s season debut will feature discussions with lawmakers on a host of national issues including President Donald Trump’s DACA decision, the Russia probe, healthcare reform and North Korea.