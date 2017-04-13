Hearst's 'Matter of Fact' Expands Reach

Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, Hearst Television’s weekly political show, has expanded its reach to 85% of the country with the addition of three NBC O&Os, according to Hearst.

NBC-owned WNBC New York, the San Francisco area’s KNTV and WVIT Hartford-New Haven, Conn. added the show to their early Sunday morning lineups. WNBC airs it at 5:30 a.m.; The other two stations broadcast the show at 5 a.m.

Matter of Fact has also launched on KDVR, Tribune’s Fox affiliate in Denver, in early April. WTHR, Dispatch’s NBC affiliate in Indianapolis, and WTVF Nashville, Tenn., the Scripps-owned CBS affiliate, will carry the show starting in fall 2017, Hearst said.

With the addition of the new stations, Matter of Fact will air on 123 stations around the country, according to Hearst.



(Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated WTVF was a NBC affiliate.)