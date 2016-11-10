Hearst Ups Keating to Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer

Hearst Television announced Thursday Roger Keating has been promoted to chief strategy and business development officer.

Keating joined Hearst in 2008 as senior VP of digital media.

“Since joining Hearst Television, Roger has provided our company and our industry prescient leadership in a rapidly changing media landscape,” said Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst Television president. “I look forward to working with Roger as we expand Hearst Television into new partnerships and business opportunities.”

Among many digital media initiatives, Keating helped established local video-news aggregator NewsON.

Before his time with Hearst, Keating held positions at Time Warner Cable, AOL and Comcast.