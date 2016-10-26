Hearst TV's John Drain Lifted to CFO

John Drain, Hearst Television’s senior VP of finance since 2010, has been named the group’s CFO.

"John's breadth of experience has been an exceptional resource for Hearst Television,” said company president Jordan Wertlieb. “He has provided outstanding leadership on many important aspects of our business including financial operations, strategic acquisitions, and transformational facility projects – such as the renovation of the historic Burlington train station in Omaha, Nebraska, into the state-of-the-art home of KETV.”

Before joining Hearst, Drain was the divisional CFO of Comcast Spotlight, as well as Hughes Broadcasting Partners, New World Television and Sporting News Radio Network. He is involved in industry initiatives including the Media Financial Management Association, the non-profit professional association serving the media’s financial executives.