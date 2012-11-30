Hearst TV's Humphries Named WGAL GM
John L. Humphries, director of sales at WYFF
Greenville-Spartanburg, has been named president and general manager at Hearst
TV's WGAL Harrisburg-Lancaster. He succeeds Paul Quinn, who is retiring.
"John brings a diverse background in news,
multiplatform sales and management to his new role at the helm of the leading
TV station in the Lancaster-Harrisburg market," said Hearst Television president
and CEO David J. Barrett. "He has the experience and vision to help build
upon the outstanding legacy of Paul Quinn and the WGAL team."
Harrisburg-Lancaster is DMA No. 43. WGAL, an NBC affiliate,
is a major market leader there.
Before joining WYFF in 2006, Humphries was general sales
manager at WBTV Charlotte. Before that, he was general sales manager and
station manager at WSPA-WASV Greenville-Spartanburg. He began his career at
WSOC Charlotte.
