Hearst TV's Humphries Named WGAL GM

John L. Humphries, director of sales at WYFF

Greenville-Spartanburg, has been named president and general manager at Hearst

TV's WGAL Harrisburg-Lancaster. He succeeds Paul Quinn, who is retiring.





"John brings a diverse background in news,

multiplatform sales and management to his new role at the helm of the leading

TV station in the Lancaster-Harrisburg market," said Hearst Television president

and CEO David J. Barrett. "He has the experience and vision to help build

upon the outstanding legacy of Paul Quinn and the WGAL team."





Harrisburg-Lancaster is DMA No. 43. WGAL, an NBC affiliate,

is a major market leader there.





Before joining WYFF in 2006, Humphries was general sales

manager at WBTV Charlotte. Before that, he was general sales manager and

station manager at WSPA-WASV Greenville-Spartanburg. He began his career at

WSOC Charlotte.