Hearst TV SVP Stolz Retiring

Philip Stolz, senior VP at Hearst Television since 1998, is transitioning to an advisory role before retiring February 1, 2013. During that period, Stolz is assisting Jordan Wertlieb, executive VP, and Frank Biancuzzo, senior VP, as they assume management oversight of the 10 stations in Stolz's portfolio.

Stolz will also consult with David Barrett, president and CEO of Hearst Television, on broader operating issues.

"Phil has had an outstanding 25-year career with Hearst Television, and he's been a key senior executive through our period of significant expansion," said Barrett. "Phil's insightful understanding of television news, programming, sales and community engagement, coupled with his sound business judgment, has contributed enormously to the success and positive reputation of our company. And he has always had a sharp eye for talent of every kind, helping us to populate our ranks with so many outstanding colleagues."

Stolz joined Hearst in October 1987 as VP and general manager at WDTN Dayton, following general manager positions in Eau Claire, Wis., and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

He is a member of the CBS affiliates board, and a former member of the NBC affiliates board. Stolz was also chairman of the NBC affiliates board's news committee.