Hearst TV Renews 'Teen Kids News'

Hearst Television has renewed its agreement to air Teen Kids News on its 29 stations in 2011-2012, says creator Al Primo, while 20 more Sinclair stations are on board for the educational and informational program for the upcoming year, too.

That will bring the total number of Sinclair stations showing Teen Kids News to 30, says Primo, and the number of stations nationwide to 205.

Formerly the news director at KYW Philadelphia, among others, Primo is a news veteran who is credited with creating the Eyewitness News concept seen on so many stations nationwide. 2011 will mark the ninth year of Teen Kids News.

Primo produces 26 new editions yearly, and 26 more featuring a mix of new and previously aired content. The show features teens talking about current events and social issues.

"It's real life and real issues kids face week in and week out," says Primo.