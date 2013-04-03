Hearst TV, PolitiFact Renew Alliance

Hearst Television has renewed its partnership with the

campaign fact-checking website PolitiFact. The Hearst group and PolitiFact,

which is part of the Tampa Bay Times,

kicked off their partnership in January 2012, resulting in weekly fact-checking

reports throughout the Hearst TV group. Hearst TV's Washington bureau also

produced segments on PolitiFact's "Truth-O-Meter" franchise related

to the presidential campaign.





David Barrett, chairman and CEO of Hearst TV, says the

alliance means vigorous political coverage even during relatively quiet periods

in the election cycle. "Increasingly, politics never sleeps, and

television broadcasters do an outstanding job covering the issues year-in and

year-out," he said. "These latest efforts reflect our own continuing

commitment to ensure that legislators and regulators whose decisions impact our

communities will get a forum, and that their statements and activities will

receive the analysis they warrant."





Additionally, Hearst is launching a series of town hall

discussions throughout New Hampshire called "Leaders Listen," to be

live streamed on WMUR.com and covered in WMUR's newscasts.





Local broadcasters were cited in a recent Pew Research study

for increasing their coverage of traffic, weather and sports, at the expense of

meatier topics such as local politics. Hearst TV works to counter that trend.

The station group's Commitment 2012 initiative featured, among other things,

250 hours of political coverage last year, and 69 debates and political

specials on its 25 news-producing stations.





Bill Adair, PolitiFact editor, said the outfit

was "thrilled" to re-up with Hearst TV. "The need to hold

politicians accountable doesn't end with election day," he said. "Our

Truth-O-Meter fact-checking is as important when politicians are governing as

it is when they are campaigning."