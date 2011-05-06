Hearst TV Names Grethen VP of Marketing

Hearst TV veteran Suzanne Grethen has been named vice president of promotion and marketing for the group. She will relocate to the company's New York headquarters, effective June 1, from her post at WESH Orlando, where she's worked as creative services director since 2000.

Grethen's promotion was announced by David J. Barrett, Hearst Television Inc. president and chief executive officer. "Suzanne brings a breadth of experience to her new role, having served in small, medium and large television markets, developing innovative on-air, online and outside media strategies," Barrett said. "She will play an integral leadership role in advancing the visibility of our local brands and media platforms, working with all 25 Hearst Television markets."

Prior to WESH, Grethen put in seven years at Hearst TV's WISN Milwaukee, first as director of on-air promotion and then as creative services director.