Hearst TV Launching Year-Long Investigation Into Opioid Crisis

Hearst Television will be devoting a year to producing an investigative series into the country’s opioid crisis.

The series, "State of Addiction,” will include reports and analysis on the subject, exploring topics including the epidemics’ root cause and addicts’ treatment options, as well as the government’s response and impact on communities.

Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, a non-profit that helps families struggling with substance abuse, will work with Hearst stations developing monthly stories, as well as connecting viewers with resources.

The project will include local televised specials on Hearst stations, followed by interactive Facebook Live sessions to connect viewers with advocates and counselors; online and social platform resources for audiences to seek information and advice; ongoing PSAs; investigative reports; a group-wide documentary featuring insights gathered throughout the country; and other efforts such as pill-collection initiatives in Hearst markets. Each month, in-depth reports will focus on different aspects of the crisis – from contributing factors such as sports injuries to stories of recovery.

“Many Hearst Television stations have been focused on this national crisis for the past few years,” said Hearst Television president Jordan Wertlieb. “Now we will be expanding our efforts and devoting even more time and resources across our company to help make a difference in the communities we serve.”