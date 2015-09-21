Hearst TV Launching Weekly Talk Show ‘Matter of Fact With Fernando Espuelas'

Hearst Television is premiering Matter of Fact, a new weekly half-hour talk show hosted by political commentator, author, entrepreneur and radio host Fernando Espuelas.

Matter of Fact with Fernando Espuelas, which will feature interviews and discussions, will debut this fall. Broadcasting from Washington, D.C. initially, with plans to expand nationally in the following months, the program will air 48 weeks of original content across the Hearst TV group mostly in its Sunday morning news and information block.

Some segments will be available on demand at www.MatterofFact.tv.

“Matter of Fact will offer an analysis and perspective on current political and socioeconomic issues with a focus on the implications for newer generations who are shaping a rapidly changing American landscape,” said Emerson Coleman, VP, programming, at Hearst Television. “Fernando’s show sits right at the intersection of national politics and the population shifts that are redefining the country. He’ll be able to engage in a new dialogue with decision makers, from community leaders to heads of state, who influence policy and effect change in every corner of the world. Matter of Fact is a perfect fit for our times.”

A Uruguay native, Espuelas, who has interviewed such political figures as President Barack Obama and Sen. John McCain and presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Jeb Bush, was named CNN en Español’s “Latin American Leader of the Internet” and among Time magazine’s “Leaders of the Millennium.” CBS Evening News’ Sheila Jaskot will serve as senior producer of Matter of Fact.

“We’ll give Americans an information toolkit to understand and engage with political and social issues,” Espuelas said. “We want people to hear from candidates and leaders – their visions and their answers to the questions that citizens want answered. Matter of Fact will seek to put information in context, in a conversation that shifts away from ideology, partisanship and inside-the-Beltway chatter, and explains the issues in a way that is down-to-earth, relevant and more inclusive for all audiences.”