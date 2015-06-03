Hearst TV Launches Veterans Recruiting Outfit

Dave Kaylor, director of engineering at WCVB Boston, has been appointed to a newly created assignment as director of veteran recruiting for Hearst Television. Kaylor, who served for four decades in the U.S. Navy, most recently as a senior chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve, will assist Katherine Barnett, Hearst Television VP of human resources, with the expansion of the company's efforts to recruit veterans. He starts July 1.

"Dave's exemplary military service, experience and relationships have been an excellent resource for Katherine and our stations as we have increased our outreach to veteran job applicants," Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst TV president, said. "Many of these applicants are well qualified for open positions not only in engineering, but in all of our stations' departments, including sales and news. We are very fortunate to have Dave leading this effort to broaden our company's participation in the important work of hiring our military service men and women as they transition to civilian careers."

Kaylor has been director of engineering at WCVB since 2003. Previously he worked at WISN Milwaukee and KCRA Sacramento, both also part of the Hearst station group.

A prolific writer, Kaylor was awarded a Chief of Information Merit Award for best news story, U.S. Navy, in 1999, and received a Thomas Jefferson Award for best news story, Department of Defense, in 2000. His writings and photography have been published in more than 25 Navy and Department of Defense publications.

Kaylor served in active duty twice, most recently in Kabul, Afghanistan. For his service there, he was awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal. He retired from military service in 2013, 40 years after he first enlisted.