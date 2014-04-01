Hearst TV Expands Political Coverage Commitment

In advance of the midterm election season, Hearst TV has increased its commitment to local political coverage in its 25 TV markets. Under its "Commitment 2014" banner, Hearst will continue its policy of a 12-minute minimum airtime commitment nightly at its 28 news stations in the month leading up to the 2014 general election and in some select primaries. This commitment began at five minutes in 2000 and increased to 12 minutes in 2012.

“Commitment 2014 reflects an even more robust effort by the Hearst stations to serve their viewers with elevated political discourse and candidate coverage,” said Jordan Wertlieb, president. “Audiences demand intelligent, in-depth coverage of politics and elections in their local communities, and broadcasters are investing in new ways to meet that demand. We want Hearst Television to be the most widely distributed provider of political news content in their markets, and we will generate content to the best available screen.”

Hearst TV also has renewed its partnership with fact-checking site PolitiFact, which will work with Hearst TV’s Washington bureau to provide monthly reports to Hearst stations on politicians’ ads and statements in key races.