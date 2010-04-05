Hearst TV CFO Hawks Retiring

Hearst Television Executive VP/CFO Harry T. Hawks will retire in May after a long and colorful career at the group. Hawks' retirement comes after leading the merger assimilation that involved a successful tender offer by Hearst Corp. for Hearst-Argyle Television. That process is now complete.

Hawks founded Argyle Television with Bob Marbut in 1992, built up the company, and took it public in 1995. Two years later, Hearst and Argyle came together to form Hearst-Argyle Television.

Today, Hearst is comprised of 29 television stations and two radio outlets.

"Harry's leadership and hard work has contributed enormously to the many achievements of our company over the past 13 years," said Hearst TV President/CEO David J. Barrett. "His disciplined financial stewardship has been a valuable asset, helping us to expand and grow the company in our early years, and effectively manage through more difficult times in recent years. Today our company is on solid footing, operating as a unit of the privately-held Hearst Corporation, well positioned to lead in the next generation of television and digital media. Every step of the way Harry has been a trusted colleague and friend to me, and I'm grateful for all he has done for our company and our co-workers across the country."

Hawks said he reflects with "great pride and satisfaction" on his years with the company. "The opportunity to learn from Frank A. Bennack, Jr., CEO of Hearst Corporation and from David--two of the most respected leaders in media today--is truly invaluable and I shall forever be grateful," he added. "I thank my 3,100 colleagues in 24 states across the country for the honor of working with them to build one of the most respected companies in our industry, recognized for its commitment to the highest standards of product quality, competitive performance, strategic innovation and community service.

"Lastly, I wish to express my deep appreciation to Frank Bennack, Bob Marbut, John Conomikes, Michael Pulitzer and the entire group of former board members of Hearst-Argyle Television," he added, "for entrusting me with the responsibility and the privilege of being David's partner through some of our industry's most exciting and most challenging times."