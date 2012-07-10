Hearst Television, Time Warner Cable Disconnect Over Retrans Dispute

After extending talks for more than a week beyond the original expiration of their restransmission-consent contract with Time Warner Cable on July 1, stations owned by Hearst Corp. -- save one -- are no longer available to the MSO's customers.

The Hearst Television stations pulled their signals from the nation's No. 2 MSO at midnight on July 10, following an extension of the original contract deadline at the dawning of the month. Negotiations continued during the extension period that Hearst had granted through July 9.

The Hearst stations that are not currently being carried by Time Warner Cable are: KITV-ABC, Honolulu; WCVB-ABC, Boston; WMTW-ABC, Portland, Me,; WNNE-NBC, Hartford, Vt.; WPTZ-NBC, Plattsburg, N.Y.; WPTZ-D2 -This TV, Plattsburgh, N.Y.; WXII-NBC, Winston-Salem, N.C.; KCWE-CW, Kansas City, Mo,; KMBC-ABC, Kansas City, Mo. KETV-ABC, Lincoln, Neb.; WLKY-CBS, Louisville; WLWT-NBC, Cincinnati; and WTAE-ABC, Pittsburgh.

WESH in Orlando, carried by Bright House Networks, has also been impacted by the retransmission-consent disconnect. TWC handles programming negotiations for Bright House.

One Hearst station, WISN in Milwaukee, continues to be carried by Time Warner Cable.

