Hearst Taking Its Political Show to Spanish Speakers

Hearst Television’s Matter of Fact, the weekly political show hosted by former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien, will launch this weekend on Spanish-language Estrella TV in six markets.

Matter of Fact with SoledadO’Brien en Español will be broadcast in English with Spanish closed captioning in Hispanic-heavy markets where Hearst operates the diginet – Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida; Sacramento and Monterey, California; and Albuquerque, New Mexico. The show airs at different times in each market.

“Matter of Factwith Soledad O’Brien en Español will afford us the opportunity to engage a significant portion of our total audience that has not been reached,” said Emerson Coleman, Hearst’s VP of programming.

O’Brien, who produces Matter of Fact, joined the show in its second season, which started Sept. 10.