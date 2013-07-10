Hearst Takes Aim at Aereo in Boston

Hearst Stations Inc., the owner of the WCVB-TV ABC affiliate

in Boston, has brought the fight to Aereo in the form of a lawsuit filed

Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, a move

that comes almost two months after Aereo

launched its broadband TV/cloud DVR service in Boston.

Similar to the broadcaster-led suits Aereo faces in New

York, Hearst claims that Aereo is violating copyright rules and harming

Hearst's business by retransmitting WCVB's TV signal without permission and

without compensating Hearst.

"Aereo has no right, under any license or statute, to

retransmit WCVB's copyrighted programming," Hearst claimed in the suit (GigaOm

has posted a copy of ithere).

"Other companies, such as cable, satellite and other telecommunications

distributors obtain the consent of SCVB and pay WCVB to retransmit WCFB's

signal containing its programming... Aereo further free-rides on WCVB's

substantial investment in its broadcasting infrastructure."

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.