Hearst Reaches Agreement With AT&T

Hearst Television and AT&T reached a new retransmission agreement ending a blackout of Hearst stations to DirecTV satellite subscribers that has lasted since New Year's Day.

“We remain committed to the future of localism – ensuring the viability of local investigative journalism, breaking news and weather coverage, and quality local and national programming,” said Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb. “We regret the inconvenience to DirecTV subscribers and are indebted to them and all of our advertisers for their support.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Hearst Television owns and operates local television and radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 21 million U.S. television households.