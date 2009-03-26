Hearst Proposes Buying Hearst-Argyle Outright
Hearst Corporation is making a play for the
Hearst-Argyle television stations. It announced it intends to "make a tender
offer for all of the outstanding shares of Series A Common Stock of
Hearst-Argyle Television, Inc. (NYSE: HTV) not already owned by Hearst for $4.00
per share in cash."
The offer price represents a premium of approximately
91% over their current price.The offer values the Hearst-Argyle stations at around $375 million-less than a fifth of the valuation from when Hearst made an offer of $23.50 a share in August 2007.
The news has boosted the Hearst-Argyle stock to about $4.10 at presstime-double what it was prior to the announcement.
Hearst, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, owns some
67% of the outstanding shares of Series A Common Stock and 100% of the
outstanding shares of Series B Common Stock, representing in the aggregate
approximately 82% of both the outstanding equity and general voting power of
Hearst-Argyle.
Hearst expects to start the offer in mid April, with
offering materials mailed to Hearst-Argyle stockholders.
Hearst Corp. owns 15 daily and 49 weekly newspapers.
Hearst-Argyle owns 29 stations, including WCVB Boston and KOCO Oklahoma City.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.