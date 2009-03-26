Hearst Proposes Buying Hearst-Argyle Outright

Hearst Corporation is making a play for the

Hearst-Argyle television stations. It announced it intends to "make a tender

offer for all of the outstanding shares of Series A Common Stock of

Hearst-Argyle Television, Inc. (NYSE: HTV) not already owned by Hearst for $4.00

per share in cash."

The offer price represents a premium of approximately

91% over their current price.The offer values the Hearst-Argyle stations at around $375 million-less than a fifth of the valuation from when Hearst made an offer of $23.50 a share in August 2007.

The news has boosted the Hearst-Argyle stock to about $4.10 at presstime-double what it was prior to the announcement.

Hearst, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, owns some

67% of the outstanding shares of Series A Common Stock and 100% of the

outstanding shares of Series B Common Stock, representing in the aggregate

approximately 82% of both the outstanding equity and general voting power of

Hearst-Argyle.

Hearst expects to start the offer in mid April, with

offering materials mailed to Hearst-Argyle stockholders.

Hearst Corp. owns 15 daily and 49 weekly newspapers.

Hearst-Argyle owns 29 stations, including WCVB Boston and KOCO Oklahoma City.