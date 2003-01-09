Hearst, Nielsen ink Boston deal

Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. and Nielsen Media Research confirmed that they have signed an

agreement providing the group broadcaster's two Boston market stations -- WCVB-TV

and WMUR-TV Manchester, N.H. -- with local "People Meter" service.

It's the first deal Nielsen has completed with any of the major over-the-air

network-affiliate stations in the market.

And it's just one part of a broader deal between the companies that will

provide all 27 of Hearst-Argyle's TV stations with audience-ratings services for

what sources said is a five-year period.

The new deal ends an eight-month period for which WMUR and WCVB have had to

sell advertising in Boston without Nielsen numbers.

Viacom Inc. is still in conversations with Nielsen about a groupwide deal

that would include Boston People Meter service for WBZ-TV and WSBK-TV, but no

deal yet, sources said.