Hearst, Nielsen ink Boston deal
Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. and Nielsen Media Research confirmed that they have signed an
agreement providing the group broadcaster's two Boston market stations -- WCVB-TV
and WMUR-TV Manchester, N.H. -- with local "People Meter" service.
It's the first deal Nielsen has completed with any of the major over-the-air
network-affiliate stations in the market.
And it's just one part of a broader deal between the companies that will
provide all 27 of Hearst-Argyle's TV stations with audience-ratings services for
what sources said is a five-year period.
The new deal ends an eight-month period for which WMUR and WCVB have had to
sell advertising in Boston without Nielsen numbers.
Viacom Inc. is still in conversations with Nielsen about a groupwide deal
that would include Boston People Meter service for WBZ-TV and WSBK-TV, but no
deal yet, sources said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.