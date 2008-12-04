Hearst Hires Scott Sassa

Hearst has named former Turner and NBC exec Scott Sassa to run its entertainment and syndication arm, overseeing both TV and newspaper syndication and the company's financial stakes in ESPN, Lifetime, A&T and History Channel.



The division also produces reality programming, distributes the Hearst movie library and its King Features newspaper syndicate.



Sassa also becomes a senior VP of parent Hearst Corp.



Bruce Paisner, who had been running the group as executive VP, is exiting the company but will remain a consultant.



Sassa is a familiar face to many in the media business, having formerly served as president of NBC West Coast from 1999 to 2002, and before that as head of the NBC stations division. Before that he ran Turner's cable entertainment networks.



Most recently, Sassa ran Internet start-up Uber, and ran a venture capital firm.