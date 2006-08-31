Hearst Closes on WKCF

Hearst-Argyle said Thursday it has closed on its $217.5 million purchase of WKCF-TV Orlando from Emmis.

The deal gives Hearst-Argyle a duopoly in the market, since it already owns NBC affiliate. WKCF becomes a CW affiliate in September when the WB and UPN are folded into the new net. It has been an WB affiliate.

WKCF will operated out of WESH facilities, according to Hearst-Argyle.

The all-cash deal was done with money on hand plus an advance under a $250 million line of credit.