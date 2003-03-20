Hearst clears movies

Hearst Entertainment Corp. has cleared its movie package, Marquee XI, in 8 percent of the United States, including WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia and KTVU-TV San Francisco.

The package includes 18 films -- such as Sex & Mrs. X, The Truth About Jane, Custody of the Heart and Snap Decision -- all of which will be broadcast premieres.

Most of the movies were produced by Hearst Entertainment in conjuction with other producers and aired originally on basic-cable network Lifetime Television.

TV stations can begin airing the movies starting April 28.