Hearst clears movies
Hearst Entertainment Corp. has cleared its movie package, Marquee XI, in 8 percent of the United States, including WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia and KTVU-TV San Francisco.
The package includes 18 films -- such as Sex & Mrs. X, The Truth About Jane, Custody of the Heart and Snap Decision -- all of which will be broadcast premieres.
Most of the movies were produced by Hearst Entertainment in conjuction with other producers and aired originally on basic-cable network Lifetime Television.
TV stations can begin airing the movies starting April 28.
