Hearst, Belo, Meredith, ACME up

Hearst-Argyle Television Inc., Belo Corp., Meredith Corp. and ACME Communications Inc. all reported double-digit

gains in TV revenue for the third quarter.

Cash-flow gains were also substantial. Hearst-Argyle reported a 22 percent

revenue gain to $176.5 million, while cash flow leaped 57 percent to $74.2

million.

Belo reported an 18 percent gain in TV revenue to $158.7 million with a 44

percent cash-flow gain to 64.5 million.

Meredith said TV revenues were up 14 percent to $64.2 million while cash flow

soared 52 percent to $15.4 million.

ACME reported a 20 percent revenue gain to $20 million while cash flow

climbed 16 percent to $4 million.

Political was a big factor for all of the groups but ACME. Hearst-Argyle got $23

million in political for the quarter, and it estimated that full-year political will

exceed the $57.7 million it generated in 2000.

Belo generated a little more than $11 million in political for the quarter,

and it said it would generate a bunch more in the month leading up to the election --

spot dollars for the group will be up 30 percent for October and in the high-teens for the fourth quarter.

While political is helping a lot, executives at all of the groups said the

underlying business is also growing significantly and should continue to do so

through the end of the year.