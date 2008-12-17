Hearst-Argyle's Fred Young Honored With Paul White Award

Hearst-Argyle senior VP of news Fred Young will receive the Radio-Television News Directors Association's Paul White Award, the association's highest honor.



According to RTNDA, Young is the first Paul White recipient since 1984 to have spent all his career in local news.



Young heads up local news operations in 26 markets. He has been VP, news, for Hearst-Argyle since August 1997. Young has been with the company for 46 years, joining its WTAE Pittsburgh in 1962 and spending 25 years there.



“Fred has not only led Hearst-Argyle to outstanding achievements in news, he has also contributed in a major way to upholding best practices for the entire industry," said RTNDA President Barbara Cochran in announcing the award, which will be given out April 20 during the RTNDA's convention in Las Vegas.



The award is named for CBS' first news director. Past winners include Christiane Amanpour, Charles Gibson, Tom Brokaw, Dan Rather, Peter Jennings, Bob Schieffer, Ted Koppel, and Edward R. Murrow.