Hearst-Argyle YouTube Channel for Carlos Watson? Elementary

Hearst-Argyle Television is promoting Carlos Watson -- around which the station group is creating a syndicated strip to debut in fall 2009 -- by giving him a YouTube channel of his own.

The channel features clips from three primetime interview specials Hearst-Argyle produced with Watson. Viewers will be able to watch videos with presidential candidates Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.), Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) and former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, as well as entertainers such as Desperate Housewives’ Eva Longoria and model, TV producer and entrepreneur Heidi Klum.

In June, Hearst-Argyle became the first independent TV-station-group owner to strike a content-sharing deal with YouTube. The Watson channel is the 27th launched by the group on YouTube’s video portal. To date, more than 17 million Hearst-Argyle-contributed videos have been watched on YouTube due to this partnership.

Hearst-Argyle also posted the Watson clips on the Web sites of its 29 owned TV stations, which are produced by TV-station Web developer Internet Broadcasting.