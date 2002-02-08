Hearst-Argyle shows 4Q revenue drop

Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. said Friday that its fourth-quarter broadcast cash flow

dropped 31 percent to $74 million on a 15 percent revenue drop to $172 million.

Full-year BCF and revenue figures were $261 million (down 28 percent) and $641

(down 14 percent), respectively.

CEO David Barrett said that despite the soft ad market, the group

surpassed expected revenue and cash-flow expectations for the fourth quarter.

He added that the group kept yearly expenses at roughly the

same level as 1998 and that it was able to maintain a 41 percent BCF margin.