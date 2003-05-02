Hearst-Argyle reports income dip

Hearst-Argyle Television Inc.'s operating income for the first quarter fell 19

percent to $37.5 million on a 4 percent drop in revenue to $149.3 million.

"We are hopeful that the conclusion of the war bodes well for eventual

economic recovery," CEO David Barrett said. "But we believe a

sustained improvement in consumer-confidence levels, increased employment and

capital spending and a general improvement in macroeconomic indicators will be

needed drivers to stimulate meaningful growth in overall ad spending."

Hearst-Argyle posted its results Friday.