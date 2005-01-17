Hearst-Argyle Puts Itself Into Orbit

When Hearst-Argyle made the decision to switch its 26 stations from the

Columbine traffic system to a new one from Wide Orbit, the broadcast group was

well aware of the potential headaches. But with 12 stations converted and 14 to

go, Kathleen Keefe, Hearst-Argyle vice president, sales, says the transition is

going well.

“It's labor-intensive and painstaking,” she says. “But the Wide

Orbit system is more modern, and the improved functionality makes it well worth

the effort.”

Topping the list of Wide Orbit's innovative capabilities is the

ability to see real-time data. Group-wide revenue information is updated

constantly, and Keefe considers that feature alone significant.

Another big advantage is that Wide Orbit is Windows-based, meaning that

station personnel no longer have to make key changes in certain situations,

such as when a spot is going to run. “Now we can click and drag the spots

from one log to another,” Keefe says; the Columbine system required spots to

be preempted and then rebooked. “It's a tremendous labor-saving

device.”

Station feedback has also been enthusiastic about the ability to more

easily reserve bookend spots. “The traffic system automatically places them

for us,” says Keefe.

When all is said and done, she expects the group to be better at

managing its inventory and anticipating what the demand will be versus what has

been sold. “From a corporate perspective,” she says, “I get to see it in

an aggregate, which I hadn't been able to do before.”

The next challenge for Hearst-Argyle is to implement electronic

invoicing, a move that will make order placing, tracking and reconciliation a

great deal more accurate. “We're trying to figure out the problems that

remain to get that done, not the least of which are the legacy systems on both

sides of the selling equation,” Keefe says. “By putting us in a more modern

system, we have a lot more options as to how to integrate into the agency

side.”

Once that new system is in place (and, given the hurdles, it could be a

while), Keefe envisions productivity gains for both the seller and buyer.

“They can actually spend more time on the buys as opposed to cranking them

out, and it also makes TV spots more efficient and competitive as a

medium.”