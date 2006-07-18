Hearst-Argyle Names Digital Ad Executive

Eric Koepele, VP, ad sales, for CNET Networks, has joined Hearst-Argyle Television as director of digital media sales, effective July 31.

Koepel will oversee sales for various H-A digital businesses, including local station Web sites and its Weather Plus DTV channel partnership with NBC.

H-A says its station Web sites have increased their page views by 15 million to 330 million in the second quarter over first-quarter views, now it wants to better monetize that increase in traffic.

H-A also owns Web content provider Internet Broadcasting, which just last month signed a deal with Meredith to handle five TV station sites.

That boosted IB's stable of TV station sites to 79 in 24 of the top 25 markets. Other clients include NBC, Cox, McGraw-Hill, Post-Newsweek, and Capitol Broadcasting.

Hearst owns 25 TV stations and manages three more.

