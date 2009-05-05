Hearst-Argyle Likes Tender Offer

Hearst-Argyle Television (HAT) has decided that parent Hearst has made a fair offer in its bid to acquire all outstanding shares of Hearst-Argyle’s Series A common stock. Hearst offered $4.50 last week, and a special committee assembled from HAT’s board of directors has unanimously determined the offer to be a good one--and recommends that stockholders accept the bid.



Hearst offered $4 a share on March 25 and upped it to $4.50 April 27.



The offer is scheduled to expire 5 p.m. ET June 2.